Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 154.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. StockNews.com cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 5.1 %

Enphase Energy stock traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,141. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $231.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.57.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

