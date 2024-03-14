Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Rodney Clemente Sells 825 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $12,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,361.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rodney Clemente also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

On Monday, February 5th, Rodney Clemente sold 975 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $14,517.75.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Rodney Clemente sold 830 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $13,205.30.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 3.6 %

ERII stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.29. 29,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.67 million, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.75%. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Recovery

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.