Energi Market Cap Hits $17.29 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $17.29 million and approximately $602,966.02 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00075737 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00019475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00019077 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,571,740 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

