Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) rose 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 2,282,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,943,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.52 million, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,828 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

