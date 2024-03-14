Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 355,000 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the February 14th total of 557,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Shares of Employers stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.98. 24,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. Employers has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $46.78.
Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.40. Employers had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $225.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.
Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.
