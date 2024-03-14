Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,268,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 711.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 974,740 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 247.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,336,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 951,500 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

