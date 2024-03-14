Embraer (ERJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.
Embraer Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Embraer stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -535.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.
Institutional Trading of Embraer
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERJ
About Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Embraer
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.