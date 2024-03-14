Embraer (ERJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Embraer Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -535.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ERJ shares. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

