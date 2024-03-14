Electroneum Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.20 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $112.54 million and $1.20 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003734 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,967,547,255 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.