electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 153.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS.

electroCore Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of electroCore stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $6.48. 1,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,113. electroCore has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in electroCore in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155,703 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 102.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 132,848 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

