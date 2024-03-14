electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 153.68%. The business had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS.

electroCore Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ECOR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.35. 2,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,113. electroCore has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of electroCore

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 10.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

