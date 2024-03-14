EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Down 5.8%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 663,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 710,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

EHang Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98.

Get EHang alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of EHang by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in EHang in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.