Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,319,645.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $1,319,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,168.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.79. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

