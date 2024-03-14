EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Price Down 8.9%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.09 and last traded at $14.09. Approximately 1,354,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,870,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EchoStar

EchoStar Trading Down 8.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.68.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($7.50). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 732.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EchoStar

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 70,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $919,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,136.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pennant Select LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,892,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,090,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,679,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EchoStar by 4,541.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 625,325 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.