Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Update

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 654.5% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.40. 1,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Capital Growth Fund

In related news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $45,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,740.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David C. Sims acquired 5,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,172.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,774.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $45,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,740.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Growth Fund

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GRF Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

