E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

