E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $82,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $477.90. The stock had a trading volume of 836,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,230. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.28 and a one year high of $482.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $445.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

