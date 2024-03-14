E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 58 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 58 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $13.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $955.59. 442,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $874.01 and a 200-day moving average of $730.26. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

