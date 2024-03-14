E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Acquires 76 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 32.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,183,000 after buying an additional 122,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Down 0.3 %

IT traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $475.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,687. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $479.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $457.46 and its 200-day moving average is $412.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,936 shares of company stock worth $10,560,899. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.