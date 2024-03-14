Dynex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $81.53 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynex has a market capitalization of $81.53 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001333 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 85,757,364 coins and its circulating supply is 85,757,913 coins. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 85,732,308.53626373. The last known price of Dynex is 0.99211739 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $4,366,209.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

