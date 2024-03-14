Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) SVP Sells $58,757.05 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,273 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $58,757.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard William Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Richard William Scalzo sold 2,672 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $67,548.16.

On Thursday, February 29th, Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $94,297.50.

On Friday, January 26th, Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $316,420.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $244,530.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DYN shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

