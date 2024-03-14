Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Sells $61,342.05 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $61,342.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,093.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oxana Beskrovnaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 45,326 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $860,287.48.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

DYN opened at $27.77 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DYN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

