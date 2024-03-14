Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, March 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.19.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DLNG. TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.