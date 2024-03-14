Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $3.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLNG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Saturday, March 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Featured Stories

