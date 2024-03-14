Dymension (DYM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $956.45 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.55 or 0.00009085 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dymension has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Dymension has a market cap of $956.45 million and $54.98 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 6.69618964 USD and is down -8.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $53,329,430.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

