DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

DURECT Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.82. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in DURECT by 118.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 38.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 5,370.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,674 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

