Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Sells C$72,360.00 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$72,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,527.50.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$9.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.87. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.79 and a twelve month high of C$10.78.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. Research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1016949 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPM. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.34.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

