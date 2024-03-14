Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Sells C$72,360.00 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$72,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,527.50.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance
Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$9.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.87. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.79 and a twelve month high of C$10.78.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. Research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1016949 EPS for the current year.
Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on DPM. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.34.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dundee Precious Metals
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dundee Precious Metals
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks Yielding High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.