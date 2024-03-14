Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Duke Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,790 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,211. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

