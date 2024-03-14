Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Stock Performance
Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08.
About Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks Yielding High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.