Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Issues Earnings Results

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.52% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter.

Dorel Industries Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of DIIBF opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $137.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. It operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The company's Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

