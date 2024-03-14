Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Issues Earnings Results

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.52% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter.
Dorel Industries Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of DIIBF opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $137.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Dorel Industries Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dorel Industries
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- UiPath Sock: Analysts Blaze a Path to Higher Share Prices
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.