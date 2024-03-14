Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.29.

TSE DBM opened at C$8.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$715.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$5.96 and a 12 month high of C$8.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

