Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.0-32.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.72 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-7.300 EPS.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $128.42 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.50.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $273,045,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Dollar Tree by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,378,000 after purchasing an additional 692,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

