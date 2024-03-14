Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $168.00 at Piper Sandler

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLTR. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.95.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.54. 3,909,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,446. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.78 and its 200-day moving average is $125.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

