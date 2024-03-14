Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.700-7.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.0 billion-$32.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.7 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.70-7.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $128.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day moving average of $125.60.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

