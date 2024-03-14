Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. Dollar General also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-7.550 EPS.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.9 %

Dollar General stock opened at $158.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

