Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dollar General also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-7.550 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.08.

NYSE:DG opened at $158.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

