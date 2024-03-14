Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $158.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Shares of DG stock opened at $158.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.44. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,629,000 after purchasing an additional 133,591 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

