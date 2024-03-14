Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of DG stock opened at $158.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

