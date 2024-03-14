Doliver Advisors LP Sells 650 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,496,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $79.14. 3,237,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,507,790. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

