Doliver Advisors LP Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,502 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

