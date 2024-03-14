Doliver Advisors LP Sells 125 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.48. 629,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,591,424. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

