Doliver Advisors LP Sells 120 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,226 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after purchasing an additional 551,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $7,266,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,088. The stock has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.82.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

