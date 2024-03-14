Doliver Advisors LP Sells 100 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $106.06. The stock had a trading volume of 600,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,218. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.16. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

