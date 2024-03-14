Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,633 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,608,000 after purchasing an additional 990,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after buying an additional 10,724,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.11. 582,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,951,355. The company has a market cap of $385.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

