Doliver Advisors LP Purchases 241 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,566,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 170.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 133.2% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 78.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 561,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.74. The company had a trading volume of 191,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,352. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $104.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYV. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.55.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

