Doliver Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up 0.5% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Macquarie upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.85.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,271. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $131.62 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 756,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,747,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 390,440 shares of company stock worth $80,383,938. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

