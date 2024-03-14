Doliver Advisors LP Has $876,000 Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sora Investors LLC grew its position in First Solar by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in First Solar by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in First Solar by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in First Solar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $125,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,033 shares of company stock worth $3,486,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Shares of FSLR traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.80. The stock had a trading volume of 299,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,182. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.34. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.71.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

