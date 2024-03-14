Doliver Advisors LP Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $572.26. The stock had a trading volume of 637,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,645. The stock has a market cap of $258.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $586.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.17 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

