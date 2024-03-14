Doliver Advisors LP Decreases Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV remained flat at $22.79 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,449,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,569,004. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

