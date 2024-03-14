Doliver Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Sony Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sony Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie lowered Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of SONY stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $87.22. The stock had a trading volume of 84,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,015. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.62 and a one year high of $100.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

