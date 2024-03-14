Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $12,766,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,402,875. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.04 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average is $138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

